Mariah Carey Performs at 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Mariah Carey is getting things started at the 2026 Winter Olympics ... but she's not doing a bobsled run ... she's performing at the opening ceremony over in Italy.

The beloved singer just took the stage Friday night at Milan's San Siro Stadium, where Olympians from around the globe are being introduced on the first night of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Mariah Carey opens the 2026 #WinterOlympics with a stunning performance! ✨ pic.twitter.com/m2yO74i6Lx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2026 @NBCOlympics

Mariah started off singing in Italian ... paying tribute to one of Italy's most beloved songs by belting out "Volare."

She then transitioned into one of her more recent tracks, her 2025 single "Nothing Is Impossible."

Mariah sang from the middle of the stadium, wearing a bedazzled white dress and a feather white coat that covered much of her body ... save for her cleavage. She was blinged out too, with a bunch of ice on her wrists, neck, ears, and fingers.

Italian singers Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini, plus Italian rapper Ghali, are among the other performers ... with "The White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore also set to appear.

Team USA is in the house watching ... and this year we've got our largest Winter Olympics delegation ever ... with 232 athletes across all sports.