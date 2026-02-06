Lindsey Vonn Completes Downhill Test Run At Olympics Despite ACL Tear

Most people with a ruptured ACL are scheduling surgery … meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn -- Olympic runs!

The ski legend is in the midst of pulling off one of the wildest comeback attempts in Olympic history -- successfully completing a crucial downhill training run Friday in Cortina, Italy … just one week after tearing her left ACL and getting airlifted off a Swiss mountain.

Just one week after tearing her ACL, Lindsey Vonn has completed her Olympic training run in Cortina.



The women's downhill competition takes place this Sunday.

The 41-year-old icon -- rocking a heavy brace on her knee -- tore through the brutal Olympia delle Tofane course in 1:40.33 ... finishing 11th out of 43 racers. But the placement almost doesn’t matter … the real victory is that she checked the mandatory training box needed to stay eligible for Sunday’s Olympic downhill, where she’s chasing a fourth career medal.

"Nothing makes me happier!" Vonn posted to Instagram pre-race. "No one would have believed I would be here… but I made it!! I’m here, I’m smiling and no matter what, I know how lucky I am. I’m not going to waste this chance."

The pressure was sky-high heading into the run. Officials already canceled one of Vonn’s three training opportunities Thursday because of dangerous snow and weather conditions … meaning Friday was a must-deliver moment.

And because Vonn seemingly thrives in chaos, thick fog rolled into the course midway through the race, delaying her start by 30 minutes. Still, the American star stayed loose -- even dancing around with teammates while waiting for the green light.

If this sounds medically insane … that’s because it kinda is. Vonn insisted earlier this week her knee feels stable with minimal swelling … and she backed that up by posting workout footage showing her crushing weighted squats and other intense training.

A pretty wild mindset considering she was in a rescue helicopter last Friday!!!

Cortina also happens to be her territory. She’s racked up 12 total victories on the Italian slope -- and it’s a huge reason she came out of retirement for these Games.