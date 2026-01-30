Lindsey Vonn Wipes Out on Video During World Cup Race Before Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn wiped out on the slopes of Switzerland during a World Cup race Friday -- suffering a knee injury one week before the Olympics, according to reports.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The skiing legend was zipping down a snow-covered mountain at the World Cup race in Crans-Montana when she took a nasty spill on camera -- and messed up her leg.

Check out video of the accident ... at first, Lindsey seems to be in total control as she skis down the mountain ... but then, as she hits a turn after landing a jump, everything goes awry and she wipes out in a big way.

ESPN reports Lindsey got entangled in safety nets and received first aid for 5 minutes before getting to her feet and steadying herself with her poles.

The outlet says she was clearly in pain, clutching her left knee as she struggled to make her way down the hill to the finish line.

Lindsey was reportedly airlifted in a helicopter off the mountain as she held on to a hoist cable with 2 people assisting her.

Vonn has made an incredible comeback this year, winning 2 World Cup downhill races after undergoing a 2024 partial knee replacement.