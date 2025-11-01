Lindsey Vonn Doing 'Intense' Training Six Days a Week For Olympic Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lindsey Vonn is dead serious about her Olympics comeback ... telling TMZ Sports she's been grinding hard and doing "intense" training six days a week for her return to the slopes.

We caught up with the legendary skier this week at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City ... just months away from the 2026 Winter Olympics -- the first Games she'll be competing in since retiring in 2019.

"I'm excited to be back," the 41-year-old said.

Vonn told us she's training almost every day of the week for about five hours ... calling it "intense" but necessary since this will be her last go-around.

Vonn is widely regarded as one of the greatest Olympic alpine skiers ever ... with three medals and 82 World Cups -- the most ever by any female skier.

Several injuries kept her from competing over the years ... including her knee, which she just had replacement surgery on in November 2024, right around the time she announced she was coming out of retirement.

Off the slopes, Vonn has kept just as busy ... from modeling for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue to being an author and media personality.