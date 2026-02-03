Lindsey Vonn Still Plans To Compete In Olympics Despite Ruptured ACL

Lindsey Vonn just confirmed she ruptured her ACL after wiping out days before the 2026 Winter Olympics ... but she has no plans to let the injury sideline her from competing in Italy.

Vonn shared the news at a press conference on Tuesday in Milan ... saying she suffered bone bruising and "meniscal damage" as a result of the crash.

Despite that, she actually hit the slopes Tuesday with a brace on her knee -- saying "It feels stable, it feels strong."

She plans on giving it a go once the Games kick off later this week ... saying, "I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate."

"I know what my chances were before the crash, and I know my chances aren't the same as it stands today, but I know there is still a chance. And as long as there's a chance, I will try."

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist crashed in Switzerland during a World Cup race ... and reports said she got entangled in safety nets and received first aid for five minutes.

The 41-year-old eventually got to her feet, but was clutching her left knee. She was eventually airlifted by helicopter off the mountain.

Vonn first announced she would return to ski racing in November 2024 after undergoing a partial knee replacement earlier that year, saying, "Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey."

"I am looking forward to being back with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women."