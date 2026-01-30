Sha'Carri Richardson Begged Cop Not To Arrest Her During Stop, Video Shows

Play video content Orange County Sheriffs Office

Sha'Carri Richardson PLEADED with the police officer who stopped her for allegedly driving over 100 MPH, begging him not to arrest her ... but she still left the scene in handcuffs.

TMZ Sports obtained the body-worn camera from the Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy ... and it shows the Olympic athlete doing everything in her power to avoid winding up in jail.

The clip starts with the officer catching up to Richardson's Aston Martin before activating his lights and sirens and pulling her over.

The deputy approaches her, and it's clear he isn't happy from the jump, telling Sha'Carri ... "I'd wipe that smile off your face," before explaining she was being "stopped for dangerous, excessive speeding."

"You're driving at 104 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone, with subpar equipment, flashing people to get out of your way, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with their hazard lights on, you're going to jail for dangerous excessive speeding."

Richardson then attempted to talk herself out of the arrest ... but had no success.

"I really want to work with you, sir. I am a law-abiding citizen," Sha'Carri said. "Sir, please don’t allow me to go to jail. Please. Please, sir."

There was more ... "Please, sir. I’m begging you. Don’t take me to jail. I will do everything. My tire, I cannot go to jail. I promise you, I don’t want to go to jail. I’m right here. I have a team here. I have a coach, everything. I was not intentionally doing anything."

The cop, however, didn't budge at all ... and told Sha'Carri there was nothing she could say to change the situation.