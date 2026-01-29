Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested For 'Excessive Speeding,' Poses For Mugshot

Sha'Carri Richardson is no stranger to going fast ... but this time, instead of winning her a medal, the prize was a pair of handcuffs for the U.S. track star, who was arrested in Florida for excessive speeding.

25-year-old Richardson was busted Thursday in the Orlando area after cops say she was operating her vehicle recklessly, with the arresting agency -- the Orange County Sheriff's Office -- taking her in on one charge of dangerous excessive speeding, meaning she was allegedly travelling at least 100 miles per hour.

A spokesperson for OCSO says Sha'Carri was “dangerously tailgating and travelling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”

It's not the first time the Olympian has been in trouble with the law.

Back in July, Richardson was arrested for assault after an altercation with her boyfriend, fellow track star Christian Coleman, where Sha'Carri was captured shoving him on video at an airport in Seattle.

While that case has since been handled, Richardson now has another on her hands.

She's currently still in custody, where she's being held on $500 bond.