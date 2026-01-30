Christian Coleman Arrested For Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting During Richardson Stop

Sha'Carri Richardson wasn't the only track star arrested on Thursday -- her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman, was busted for drug paraphernalia and resisting during the traffic stop, TMZ Sports has learned.

We've obtained the arrest affidavit from the medalist's run-in with police ... and it turns out it was a bit of a Team USA hangout of sorts -- with CC, as well as fellow sprinter Twanisha Terry, getting name-dropped.

The report states cops were driving north on State Road 429 in Winter Garden, Florida around noon on Thursday ... when a gray vehicle approached at a rapid speed. When using radar, the cop says the car at one point reached up to 104 MPH.

The responding officer says the gray Aston Martin was driving dangerously, tailgating and passing other vehicles ... and appeared to be flashing its lights at other cars.

The cop activated lights and sirens and initiated the traffic stop. When Richardson was pulled over, she claimed her back tire was underinflated and was the reason for her speed. She also stated her phone accidentally hit buttons and changed the car's settings ... which she didn't know how to fix.

During Richardson's stop, a black Jeep pulled up in front of the scene on the side of the road ... and Coleman got out and waited by his car. When the officer went to fill out paperwork, they say Coleman approached the scene of the traffic stop ... and he had to be instructed to walk back to his vehicle.

As he returned to his Jeep, the cop says he dropped an object in the grass.

The officer says Coleman eventually refused to comply with orders to keep himself out of the traffic stop ... as he made several attempts to explain Richardson's speed to keep her out of jail.

Richardson told the officer Coleman was her boyfriend ... but later, when asked to provide identification, the cop said he refused. He was placed under arrest for resisting.

When Coleman's Jeep was searched, a "glass smoking device" was found in the center console ... and the bowl area appeared to be used, but cleaned -- with a small amount of green, leafy plant material on it, suspected to be cannabis.

After Coleman popped up, Terry arrived as well ... and wanted to know what was going on with her friends. She was ultimately given a ticket for stopping on a limited-access highway and was free to leave, taking Richardson's purse with her.

Due to Coleman and Terry's involvement, the cop said they requested backup to complete the traffic stop. Richardson and Coleman's vehicles were towed from the area ... and they were taken to jail in separate vehicles.

As we previously reported, Richardson was arrested on one charge of dangerous excessive speeding ... and cited for several driving violations.