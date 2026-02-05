Lindsey Vonn Hits Intense Workout After ACL Injury, Gold Medal Push Still On

Lindsey Vonn's busted knee isn’t slowing her down one bit ... because the ski legend is already back in beast mode like the injury never happened.

The 41-year-old dropped a jaw-dropping workout video Thursday showing her grinding through squats, kicks, side lunges and stability ball drills … and aside from the bulky brace strapped to her left knee, you’d never know she’s dealing with a torn ACL, bone bruise and meniscus damage.

Vonn made it clear she’s not backing off her Olympic dream, either ... firing off a message on Instagram saying, "I'm not giving up," while vowing she's pushing as hard as possible to get back on the slopes.

The post fittingly included the Andy Grammer song, "Don't Give Up On Me."

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Vonn wrecked her knee in a nasty crash last week during the final downhill run before the Milano Cortina Games -- an accident that instantly put her gold-medal hopes in serious doubt.

But just days later, Vonn revealed her knee feels stable … and she’s already tested it out on skis -- a huge step as she fights to be ready for competition.

The real gut-check, though, will come during official training runs, where she'll see how the knee holds up at full throttle speeds, sharp turns and brutal jump landings. The first scheduled training session got wiped out by heavy snow in Cortina ... but she's expected to get more chances Friday and Saturday.

The downhill event -- the race Vonn was widely favored in before the crash -- is set for Sunday ... and if her workout video is any indication, she's far from counting herself out.