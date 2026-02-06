Ski Federation Denies Penis-Injecting Cheating Scandal Impacting Olympics

The biggest story out of the 2026 Olympics so far has been reports of a penis-injecting doping scandal rocking the ski jumping community ... but officials say so far, it's nothing but a "wild rumor."

The news spread like wildfire on Thursday ... with outlets stating the World Anti-Doping Agency was keeping a close eye on crotches throughout the sport due to speculation athletes could be pumping their members with hyaluronic acid to get a leg up on the competition.

Why the heck would they do that?? The belief is athletes used the acid to temporarily increase their junk size during suit measurements ... which would result in extra fabric in the groin area -- adding lift to the uniforms to help them jump farther.

So ... is this skiing's equivalent to MLB's "Steroids Era" at the Milan Cortina Winter Games??

Not quite ... 'cause Bruno Sassi, the communications director for the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, says it's just nonsense that started "a few weeks ago from pure hearsay."

Sassi went on to say there's "been no indication, let alone evidence, that any competitor has ever made use of a hyaluronic acid injection to attempt to gain a competitive advantage," he told People.

WADA's director general Oliver Niggli said Thursday he hadn't heard of anything either ... but assured the masses the organization would investigate if anything popped up.

All that being said, the FIS said it does, in fact, have strict protocols to make sure competitors don't have any extra fabric ... especially after Norway was busted for having baggy suits at the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships, which resulted in suspensions.

They include body scans, microchips and inspections before and after jumps.