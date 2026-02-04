Snoop Dogg Is an Olympic Torchbearer for the 2026 Winter Games

Lights One Up For the U.S. ...

Snoop Dogg was blazin' up in Gallarate, Italy today ... but not like that! He's an official torchbearer for the Olympic Winter Games!

Check out the clip ... Snoop is clearly living his best life, dancing to his and Dr. Dre's classic "The Next Episode" as he represented the U.S. abroad Wednesday.

If he seems relaxed carrying out such a huge honor, it might be because he's had some experience. The rapper also did the honors at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

That was a major moment for the worldwide hip hop community -- seeing one of the game's legends on the world's biggest stage -- with Flavor Flav telling TMZ he was sure people would be talking about Snoop's torch walk for years. He was right!

It's great seeing the icon having a good time following the tragedy that struck his family last week. His daughter Cori Broadus lost her newborn baby girl after 10 months in the NICU.