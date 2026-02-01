Snoop Dogg Shows Love for Daughter After Granddaughter's Death

Snoop Dogg is speaking out after suffering an unimaginable family tragedy ... the death of his 10-month-old granddaughter, Codi.

The rap legend showed public support for his daughter, Cori Broadus, after she revealed her baby girl passed away just three weeks after being released from the NICU, following a 10-month stay in intensive care. Snoop shared a family photo on Instagram Saturday that included Cori, keeping his message short but heartfelt with sparkling heart and praying hands emojis.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with condolences, prayers, and messages of love for the grieving Broadus family.

Earlier in the day, Cori made the devastating announcement sharing a black and white photo of her cradling baby Codi ... her first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce ... confirming the heartbreaking loss. "Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi," Cori wrote.

In a follow-up post, Cori struggled to process the timing of her daughter's death, which came less than a month after Codi was finally released from the hospital.

"20 days later?! Dawg I’m sick," she added.