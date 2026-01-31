Snoop Dogg's 10-Month-Old Granddaughter Codi Dies

Snoop Dogg's 10-month-old granddaughter Codi has passed away ... this according to his only daughter, Cori Broadus.

Cori announced the news Saturday afternoon ... sharing a black-and-white photo where she's grinning and lovingly holding Codi in her arms.

She writes that Codi -- the "love of her life" -- passed away Monday ... adding an angel wing emoji to the post.

Codi was born three months premature, Broadus revealed in February of last year ... and Codi spent most of the next 10 months in the neonatal intensive care unit or NICU.

However, just three weeks ago, Broadus shared a photo of her and Codi at relaxing in bed together ... telling her followers God heard all their prayers.

Codi's father, Wayne Deuce, also shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter ... writing on social media that he will always be with her.