DJ Michael '5000' Watts Dead at 52

Michael "5000" Watts, a powerhouse DJ and producer from Texas, has died.

His family announced the news Friday, revealing he had developed a fatal heart rhythm called Torsades de Pointes, which caused a sudden cardiac death. He died surrounded by loved ones, his family said.

His family alerted fans on Wednesday that he had been hospitalized due to "some tremendous health issues" and asked for prayers.

Music had always been a part of Watts' life -- he began his career at the age of 14, selling his mixtapes. He flourished in the Houston area and helped form its "chopped and screwed" sound, which was created by DJ Screw.

He founded the Swishahouse hip hop record label in the early 1990s, which played a key role in elevating Houston rap to national prominence into the 2000s.

Watts is survived by his wife, Tammy Watts, 5 kids and 2 grandkids.

He was 52.