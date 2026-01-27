Mexican Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dead at 38

Mexican actor Alexis Ortega -- best known as the Latin American voice of Spider-Man -- has died.

The news about Ortega's death was announced by World Dubbing News on Tuesday. His cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed.

Ortega was born in Mexico in 1987, and he began his career as both an onscreen performer and voice actor in 2013, reports El Mundo America.

He eventually began dubbing over Tom Holland in various Marvel productions, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Ortega worked on several Disney movies, and provided Spanish dubbing for movies like "Big Hero 6" and "Star Wars: Rogue One."

The actor was also featured onscreen in shows like "Luis Miguel: The Series" and "La Casa de las Flores."

He reportedly worked in dubbing for social media content, and on projects for MrBeast.

Ortega was 38 years old.