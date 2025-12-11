Former One Direction Opener Camryn Magness Dead at 26

Camryn Magness, a musician who once opened for One Direction and Fifth Harmony has died.

The heartbreaking news was announced on her social media pages Tuesday alongside a clip of her scuba diving while blowing a kiss to the camera. The announcement read ... "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many. Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness."

Her obituary adds she died last Friday and was engaged to her fiancé, Christian. They had been together for several years.

Camryn had dreams of being a professional musician ever since she was a kid, and she started working on her aspirations as early as 8 years old when she sent a demo Jeff Pringle, who immediately took her on as a client. She told Teen Vogue in 2012 ... "After that, I started recording and writing and that's when I got my first tour with Cody Simpson and Greyson Chance."

The singer-songwriter opened for Greyson and Cody on their Waiting 4U Tour in 2010 and for Greyson when he was touring in 2012.

She then joined One Direction for 7 shows of their first headlining tour, the Up All Night Tour, that same year. She also opened for them during their 2013 Take Me Home Tour. She caught the eye of Fifth Harmony a few years later and joined them on their 7/27 Tour in 2016.

Camryn last released an album, "Love Maps," in 2021.

She is survived by her parents, Sarah and Gary, siblings Chelsea and Cable, and her fiancé.

She was 26.