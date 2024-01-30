Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Snoop Dogg's Daughter Home After Stroke, Hits Charlie Wilson Birthday with Dad

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Bouncing Back After Stroke ... Family Affair for Charlie Wilson Bday!!!!

1/30/2024 1:01 PM PT
ONE STEP AT A TIME
Instagram / @princessbroadus

Snoop Dogg's daughter is in a far better place than she was a couple weeks ago when she suffered a stroke ... in fact, she's showing all the signs of a major comeback, getting in some exercise and some QT with Dad!!!

On Monday, Cori Broadus posted a vid of herself walking down the street basking in the sun -- a far cry from the alarming messages she posted earlier in January while she was hospitalized.

The 24-year-old influencer told her fans she wasn't sure she'd recover ... her blood pressure had spiked to high levels, but doctors and nurses got her on the path to recovery.

Amerikaz Most Wanted
Instagram / @princessbroadus

Later in the day, she joined her father at Charlie Wilson's 71st birthday bash -- the perfect cherry on top after the Gap Band singer received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Charlie Wilson Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Charlie Wilson Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Cori was well enough to gangsta boogie along with her dad's performance -- where he performed "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" holding down his and Tupac Shakur's verses!!!

Keeping The Spirit Alive
Instagram / @jsrohn

Another fun moment for Snoop happened when he was unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Nate Dogg tribute jacket ... which journalist Jake Rohn now owns.

Snoop says every time he accumulates swag and trinkets from a tour, his wife eventually has a yard sale ... to keep them from becoming hoarders!!!

