Snoop Dogg's Daughter Home After Stroke, Hits Charlie Wilson Birthday with Dad

Snoop Dogg's daughter is in a far better place than she was a couple weeks ago when she suffered a stroke ... in fact, she's showing all the signs of a major comeback, getting in some exercise and some QT with Dad!!!

On Monday, Cori Broadus posted a vid of herself walking down the street basking in the sun -- a far cry from the alarming messages she posted earlier in January while she was hospitalized.

The 24-year-old influencer told her fans she wasn't sure she'd recover ... her blood pressure had spiked to high levels, but doctors and nurses got her on the path to recovery.

Later in the day, she joined her father at Charlie Wilson's 71st birthday bash -- the perfect cherry on top after the Gap Band singer received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cori was well enough to gangsta boogie along with her dad's performance -- where he performed "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" holding down his and Tupac Shakur's verses!!!

Another fun moment for Snoop happened when he was unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Nate Dogg tribute jacket ... which journalist Jake Rohn now owns.

