Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Reveals She Suffered Stroke, Hospitalized

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus has some alarming news -- early Thursday morning she revealed she's in the hospital after suffering a severe stroke.

Learning you've had a stroke would be concerning for anyone, but especially in Cori's case ... as she's only 24 years old.

She announced her medical ordeal with a post on Instagram, admitting she broke down in tears when doctors told her what had happened.

In multiple posts, Cori included images inside a hospital, so it appears she's still receiving treatment after getting the shocking news.

She wrote in one IG story, "I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this" ... so, she's clearly going through it mentally as well as physically.

BTW, the "all of this" is a reference to Cori's revelation last year that she'd been diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6.