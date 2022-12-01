Snoop Dogg and His Entire Family Model for SKIMS Holiday Campaign

Snoop Dogg's family has just been crowned SKIMS Holiday family of the year and they picked the perfect way to celebrate: snapping the first-ever pic of the legendary rapper's nuclear household!!!

Snoop, his wife Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus, his kids Corde, Cordell and Cori, their children and his daughter's fiance Wayne Deuce all draped up in matching SKIMS fits … with OG Snoop repping for "Black Panther" while wearing his famous Claw Necklace.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign," Snoop said of the look, highlighting the super soft, comfy outfits.

Snoop and his family have been operating like the hip-hop Huxtables for years. He and his wife have been married for 25 years and hopped on reality TV back in 2007 with two seasons of their E! series "Snoop Dogg's Father Hood."