Snoop Dogg Joins Storied List Of Famous Rapper Biopics

I've Got My Own Movie In The Works!!!

Snoop Dogg's life story will soon be everybody's entertainment on the big screen!!!

Tha Doggfather announced Wednesday his biopic would mark the 1st production for his newly-minted Death Row Films with famed director Allen Hughes of Hughes Brothers' fame set to direct.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" co-writer Joe Cole will pen the script and Snoop will produce the feature flick with Hughes and his Death Row Films partner Sara Ramaker.

From his time as a Crip-walking, Long Beach shorty down to his globally-massive rap career, Snoop's movie could be just as action-packed as fan-favorite films "Menace II Society" and "The Book of Eli" ... which Hughes co-directed.

Rappers have enamored audiences at theaters for years through their bios -- even posthumously.

The late, great Biggie Smalls had his "Notorious" feature released in 2009 ... over a decade after he was killed and Tupac's "All Eyez on Me" dropped in 2017, over 20 years after his murder.

The 9-man Wu-Tang Clan took their story to the next level ... carving out a television series now on its third season that even uses rappers Joey Bada$$ and Dave East as cast members.

And as far as accolades go, the N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton" chronicled the lives of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and the rest of the posse and famously earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay ... and Eminem became the first rapper to ever win an Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to his "8 Mile" soundtrack classic "Lose Yourself."