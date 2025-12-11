Snoop Dogg Named Team USA’s 1st-Ever Honorary Coach Ahead of Olympic Games

Snoop Dogg just added another unexpected side mission to his résumé -- Team USA’s first-ever Honorary Coach -- starting with the 2026 Winter Games!!!

Snoop broke the news Thursday ... The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is enlisting "Coach Snoop" to be a chief hype man and sideline supporter for America’s fearless Olympic and Paralympic athletes in Cortina, Italy in February!!!

After all, Tha Doggfather's successful youth football league is renowned for developing future NFL players, so motivation is virtually his middle name!!!

The 2028 Summer Games will be held in Snoop Dogg's L.A. stomping grounds ... and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has launched a ProcureLA program that will help small businesses get involved with the numerous opportunities the '28 Olympic Games, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup events, will bring.

Tha Doggfather's "Coach Snoop" brand and Fanatics have already linked up for exclusive Team USA merch that directly supports athletes' training, mental health, and education.

Snoop shared his excitement in his statement ... "I'm proud to share that I'm joining the Team Behind the Team at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, supporting Team USA in all the moments on and off the field of play."

The legendary hip hop star got on-the-job training at the 2024 Summer Olympics as a special correspondent, and he'll be in the mix with Team USA's trainers, medics, and mentors.