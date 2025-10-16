Snoop Dogg Features Same-Sex Couples in Children's Series 'Doggyland'

Snoop Dogg is no longer uncomfortable with gay couples being portrayed in children's movies -- and he even put some in his own children’s series!

The rapper teamed up with GLAAD Thursday for Spirit Day -- which is meant to show support for LGBTQ youth -- and he told "The Voice" contestant Jeremy Beloate in a promotional chat all about why he feels it's necessary to represent gay couples in his animated kids' show, "Doggyland."

Check out the video -- Snoop says he wants children to understand all families are special in their own unique ways, and that love has no bounds.

That's also the theme of the song SD and Jeremy worked on for "Doggyland" ... called "Love Is Love."

The "Young, Wild & Free" rapper gushes about the theme of the song in their chat, noting ... "I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bringing understanding."

He adds ... "It's a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is...being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key."

As you may recall ... Snoop sparked controversy in August when he said he was thrown for a "loop" when he took his grandkids to see "Lightyear" back in 2022 ... and two women were depicted kissing, and raising a child together.

He said his grandkids asked him a myriad of questions after the scene ... questions he said he didn't have answers for. Snoop even said he was scared to go to the movies after that, and suggested kids don't need to view such content.