Ts Madison Rips Snoop Dogg For Being Scared of Lesbian Couple In 'Lightyear'

Snoop Dogg says he's scared to take his grandkids to the cinema after being ambushed with questions about a lesbian couple in a kids movie ... but Ts Madison says Snoop is just being homophobic.

The TV personality joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," and we asked her about Snoop's controversial LGBTQ comments on a recent podcast.

🔥🚨BREAKING: The LGBTQ community is furious with Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg after he said he's "scared to go to the movies" after watching Disney's 'Lightyear' film with his grandson and seeing an LGBTQ+ couple:



Dogg: "I didn't come in for this s***. I just came to watch the… pic.twitter.com/acmUlBDwQa — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 25, 2025 @dom_lucre

Snoop said he took one of his grandkids to see "Lightyear" a couple years ago, and got blitzed with questions after a scene where two female characters had a baby together. He said he wasn't prepared for such content or the questions from grandson.

Ts thinks Snoop's comments are rooted in homophobia, and it's on parents and grandparents to educate their kids and grandkids about folks who may live different lives than what is normal in their homes.

We pushed back a little bit, and Ts slightly agreed such topics might be too much for younger audiences ... and "Lightyear" is marketed towards kids.

Still, Ts says she's tired of Black men speaking out against the LGBTQ community, and she's got some questions for Snoop.