Snoop Dogg Says He Pressed Fans Calling Him a Trump Sellout in His DMs

Snoop Dogg says his new album will be his official statement to all the "sellout" comments for his association with Donald Trump ... but he's still been G-checking his haters behind the scenes in Instagram comments!!!

"The Breakfast Club" got Snoop to dish on the backlash he's been receiving for his January Crypto Ball performance ... the one that essentially contradicted his past fiery rant about "jiggaboos" and "Uncle Toms" pining for Donny.

Play video content 2017

Snoop says his 30-minute set not only paid him well, but he connected with people who will bring tech savviness to the inner city ... and noted he's been helping the hood for 30 years and counting.

Play video content JANUARY 2025 X/ @robsmithonline

If you remember, Snoop even secured a Tune.FM partnership at the event he used to expand his music catalog.

The iconic rapper railed against politics altogether and said he doesn't have to explain himself -- he doesn't represent the Democrat or Republican parties -- he's a proud delegate of the Gangsta Party!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop says he cursed out several people trolling his IG page with sellout comments ... only to watch them back down and wave the white flag in the name of fandom!!! 😬

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop also addressed the rumors he performed at the Crypto Ball as a make-good for Trump pardoning his Death Row Records biz partner, Michael "Harry-O" Harris, from a lengthy prison sentence.

While Trump did pardon Harry-O back in 2021, Snoop says his friendship with David Sacks, who Trump appointed as his White House A.I. and Crypto Czar, got him into the gala.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.