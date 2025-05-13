Snoop Dogg's New Album & Movie 'Iz It A Crime' Drops Tonight

Snoop Dogg still finds time to hit the studio in between his jam-packed schedule -- evidenced by his new 21-track album and film ... that's arriving tonight!!!

Tha Doggfather told "Access Hollywood"'s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Tuesday that his 21st album, "Iz It Crime?" was titled after being questioned about some of the things "that he has done."

You gotta think he's referencing his decision to perform at the Trump-sanctioned inauguration event that still attracts trolling in his IG comments, as well as some other things.

It'll be his first album since his joint Dr. Dre album "Missionary" ... which quietly came and went shortly after its release last year.

For the album cover, he and his wife, Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus, posed in matching outfits and reminded everyone they're from Long Beach by throwing up their hood.

Snoop's recruited several heavy-hitters for this go around ... Sexyy Redd, Wiz Khalifa, West Coast veteran producers Battlecat and Rick Rock, as well as a reunion with his platinum collaborator Pharrell Williams!!!