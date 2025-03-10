Suge Knight Fires Back at Snoop's 'Jealousy' Claims, Compares Death Row Albums

Suge Knight is scoffing at Snoop Dogg's claims the incarcerated mogul is "jealous" he no longer owns Death Row Records.

According to Suge's POV, Snoop's making a mockery of Hip Hop music by putting out trash albums that tarnish the label's legacy!!!

Suge's latest rant from prison came recently on "The Art Of Dialogue" ... Snoop's been annoyed his former boss won't stop yapping about him, but Suge says he's crusading for the culture.

Snoop had a stint with Def Jam Records in 2021 as executive creative and strategic consultant ... and Suge accused his former protégé of doing absolutely nothing for the label.

Suge then bragged about giving Dr. Dre his magnum opus with "The Chronic," and Tha Dogg Pound's historic No. 1 project back in 1995 ... he teased Snoop for Tha Dogg Pound music released under his watch for failing to chart, and for his "Missionary" album not making any impact.

Suge thinks Snoop is helping contribute to Hip Hop's downfall, and is a hypocrite regarding his relationships with Master P and Big Tray Deee (the latter rapper also dropped a Death Row album last year).

Clearly, this beef isn't going anywhere until Suge gets his company back ... but Snoop's not budging.