Snoop Dogg Announced as New Face of Tune.FM, Rapper Disses Spotify

Snoop Dogg has 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, but he doesn't GAF ... he wants fans to bump his music on Tune.FM!!!

On Thursday, Snoop was announced as the "face" of Tune.FM as they put down stakes in the Web3 market ... and Tha Doggfather straight-up told up Billboard, “I don’t f*** with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM.”

Snoop's newest track "Spaceship Party" kicked off the Tune.FM partnership, the first of many strides to move Snoop's catalog over to Tune.FM.

No word yet on how that affects his recent discography pairing with Gamma Media.

Play video content X/ @robsmithonline

Snoop took a lot of heat for his Crypto Ball performance just before Donald Trump's inauguration, when his appearance contradicted his own past comments.

However, the legendary rapper just happened to meet Tune.FM founder and CEO Andrew Antar at the Crypto Ball, and they sealed the deal you're reading about now.

Snoop has been very vocal regarding his Spotify gripes ... his bank account only received $45K for 1 billion streams!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.