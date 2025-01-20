Kevin Powell Accuses Snoop Dogg of Selling Out With Trump Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Kevin Powell, an acclaimed writer and activist, is putting Snoop Dogg on blast for performing for Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration ... accusing the rap legend of selling out.

We caught up with Kevin on "TMZ Live" Monday, where he shared his candid opinion about Snoop's decision to perform at Trump's pre-inauguration ball over the weekend ... slamming SD and saying the performance is proof of the A-lister's "lack of values."

Kevin notes Snoop wasn't always this way, pointing out the rap mogul has a long history of being there for his community. Yet, KP says Snoop's decision to perform for Trump spoke volumes ... alleging the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper has abandoned his audience "for a bag of money."

He isn't just upset with Snoop, however ... also calling out Carrie Underwood, a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and gun control, for performing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Like with Snoop, he feels Carrie and other artists who've shown up for POTUS' inaugural celebrations have traded in their beliefs and gotten "in bed" with someone who has sexist, homophobic, racist, transphobic, and xenophobic values.

He adds ... "It's saying to me you don't really care about the people who've supported you all these years, including folks who may be Black or queer, etc. All you care about is your own career, your own access, and, again, that bag of money."

As Kevin sees it ... it's a "stab in the back" to fans who've supported their music and their careers. Last week, Yvette Nicole Brown had a similar sentiment on "TMZ Live."

Singer Bobby Valentino doesn't feel the same way, though ... telling TMZ in a separate interview that a performance doesn't mean an artist supports a politician. A gig is just a gig at the end of the day!!!