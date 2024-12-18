Snoop Dogg Admits Loving Eazy-E's 'RMG' Diss on Him & Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg doesn't have any pride to hide when it comes to Eazy-E's diss track "Real Muthaphuckkin G’s" being a stone-cold classic ... and he got dusted on the song!!!

Tha Doggfather got the honor of headlining the 500th episode of "The Bootleg Kev Podcast" Wednesday and came clean about Eazy's infamous 1993 missile aimed at him, Dr. Dre and Death Row Records as a staff, record label and crew.

Snoop tells Kev his "Cadillacc Radio" plays "RMG" daily like clockwork and he always sings along ... "[Dre] and your Doggy Dogg think that y'all hoggin' shit / Both of you bitches can come and suck my doggy 🍆!!!" Burnnn.

The song also featured Compton-based rapper-brother duo B.G. Knocc Out and Dresta and similar to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in the present day, the diss took on a life of its own and became a local and national anthem.

Snoop has no issues with Eazy & Co running him through the blender ... he and Dre snapped on Eazy and Ruthless Records on their iconic "Dre Day" diss on "The Chronic" a year earlier!!!

Although at the time, Snoop says it was an all-out war and he was not cool with the song!!!