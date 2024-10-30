Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Announce 'Missionary' Joint Album Release Date

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have finally finalized their "Missionary" album release date ... and all signs point to them pausing for porno on the long-awaited release!!!

Wednesday, Snoop's Death Row Records revealed the album would be dropping on December 13 in a TV spot ... directly spoofing "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's early career comedy "Orgazmo"!!!

Dre fully produced the project from top to bottom ... and the ad closes with a taste of the instrumentation he's working this time around.

The commercial also doubles as shameless product placement for Snoop and Dre's new Still G.I.N. booze ... and it's pretty much guaranteed they'll have the soundtracks to match once the album is released.

As the "Missionary" countdown is underway, Snoop took time out of his day to dedicate a new track to his loving wife, Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus, for her birthday today ... which reintroduces singer Danny Boy back into the Death Row family.