Snoop Dogg Rings in 53rd Birthday at Wife's L.A. Strip Club, on Video

Snoop Dogg is proving he can still drop it like it's hot, despite being well into his 50s ... making it rain at a local strip club.

The rapper rang in his 53rd birthday at his wife Shante Broadus' strip joint The Players Club in Los Angeles Sunday evening ... where he was given a legend's welcome while surrounded by friends and fans.

Check it out ... Snoop's name day was a lively affair, with multiple exotic dancers showing off their twerk skills for the rap mogul as money rained down on the event.

SD was clearly enjoying himself, throwing a smile to the camera while rocking an all-black ensemble and holding his signature blunt in a private booth.

Shante was, of course, in attendance for her husband's big birthday bash ... appearing to have a hell of a time herself. As bottle service approached the longtime loves at the club, Shante threw her arms up in the air and encouraged her staffers to keep the party going.

As they say ... the couple that parties together, stays together!!!