Snoop Dogg Gives Marijuana-Inspired Weather Report on 'TODAY'

Snoop Dogg gave the "TODAY" audience a 4-1-1 on clouds they may see coming their way, taking on the role of weatherman -- but, the cities getting their info were pretty specific.

The rapper appeared on the hit show during the weather report for a special segment focused on "Snoop Cities" ... basically, cities with marijuana innuendos in their names.

Snoop Dogg gives ‘high’-larious weather report with Al Roker on ‘Today’ https://t.co/EknrWU9r6M pic.twitter.com/CtkAoC18aW — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2024 @nypost

Watch the clip ... Snoop -- big smile on his face -- reads off the weather report for Mary Jane Falls, Nevada ... followed by Stoner, Colorado ... and then Blunt, South Dakota.

He even doubles down on the weed-smokin' joke ... saying it's going to be "60 degrees while we blaze in Blaze, Kentucky." Sounds like he wants a little of that KY grass -- and, not the blue kind you can make a lawn out of.

There were a few other good names on the board, BTW ... including "Weed, California" and "Tokeland, Washington" -- all real cities with names to get ya giggling.

Of course, Snoop's a prolific pothead ... the rapper's got his own brand of onion ring edibles and multiple songs about smoking the Mary Jane -- so, the cities on his weather map just make sense.

This isn't totally out of the ordinary for Al Roker and the team, in case you're wondering. While not usually weed-themed, tons of celebs have helped report on the weather with AR ... Scarlett Johansson, Matt Smith, Larry David, Ariana Grande and more have also joined the show.