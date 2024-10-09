Snoop Dogg's 1993 Murder Arrest Officially Sealed, Petition Granted in January '24

Snoop Dogg made the necessary steps earlier this year to ensure his rocky legal past becomes ancient history -- The Doggfather's 1993 murder charge was officially sealed earlier this year!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs showing Snoop asked a judge to seal the records way back in January 2024 ... the court signed off in late February, granting the petition to have his arrest sealed.

The trial was huge news at the time ... Snoop was still budding as a superstar and infamously got arrested following his passionate MTV Awards performance of his hit "Murder Was The Case," a track created around the frenzy over the allegations. Snoop and a bodyguard were accused of shooting a man in an L.A. Park in 1993.

Snoop's reaction to the not-guilty verdict in 1996 was just as dramatic ... and it shaped the nature of his music and persona going forward.

As for the timing ... if you remember, Snoop raked in millions of dollars overseas at the 2024 Summer Olympics as a celebrity spokesperson.

Now we've learned the arrest was already sealed before the summer!!!

Ceasar McDowell and his nonprofit org Unite the People helped out with the legal maneuver for Snoop.