Snoop Dogg Surprises Fans on Random Party Bus, Dances & Smokes

Play video content

Snoop Dogg's still living a young, wild and free life ... getting down on a party bus -- one he wasn't invited to board in the first place.

The rapper posted a video on X Saturday night ... saying he just crashed a random party bus -- and he hopes they all enjoyed spending about a minute with him before they continued on their merry way.

Check out the clip ... no context here, but Snoop seems to just appear on the vehicle -- totally shocking the partygoers aboard the bus.

From the riders' reactions, it seems clear this ain't a set-up ... 'cause there are a series of shocked shrieks and 'WTFs' heard when people notice the rap legend.

Snoop dances with the shocked fans ... before lighting up what looks like a blunt and smoking away as his own song "Ain’t Nuthin’ but a G Thang" blares over the speaker.

It's a pretty short interaction -- with Snoop hopping off the bus after about a minute instead of continuing on with the group to their next locale.

Snoop seems to be just about everywhere these days ... hanging out at his wife's strip club, popping up on TODAY and even taking on a major role at the Paris Olympics over the summer.