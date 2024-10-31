Snoop Dogg Expands 'Snoop on the Stoop' Spencer's Gifts Holiday Collection

Snoop Dogg's diving into the holi-daze ... featuring prominently in the expanded "Snoop on the Stoop" collection so that fans can bring home their own version of the rap legend.

Spencer's Gifts is hawking the collection -- inspired by the viral "Elf on the Shelf" phenomenon ... but, with the smiling elf replaced by the West Coast rapper.

Check out the merchandise ... Snoop's woven into a Christmas sweater bearing the words "Merry Chrismizzle," waiting to be hung on the tree in a red convertible ornament, sitting atop a dog house on a mug, and overall just vibing for the holidays.

And, for fans of his relationship with Martha Stewart, diehards can buy Snoop on the Stoop and Martha on the Mantel ... dolls just like Elf on the Shelf who can keep their eyes on the smoke circle or the smoked salmon you're making for Christmas dinner.

Snoop's new album, "Missionary" -- which he collaborated on with Dr. Dre -- comes out in early December ... so, we recommend buying a holiday sweater soon and gettin' all cozy by the fire to listen to the record.