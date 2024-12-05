Daz Dillinger Certifies West Coast Hip Hop Won 2024

Play video content TMZ.com

Daz Dillinger doesn't feel he's going out on a limb declaring the West Coast had the best rhythm and flow over hip hop this year ... Kendrick Lamar reached another stratosphere, Snoop Dogg was all over the globe and Tha Dogg Pound reunited!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Mr. Daz Dilly at LAX this week and we asked how 2024 stacks up to the Death Row Records days ... in short, Daz calls the vibes nothing short of a resurgence.

Daz was an invaluable fixture in Suge Knight's former operation, where he co-produced on classics such as Snoop's "Doggystyle" and Tupac Shakur's "All Eyez On Me" ... his validation on the West Coast's year speaks VOLUMES!!!

There were plenty of unique collabs out of the Golden State this year to back Daz's opinion ... The Game & Big Hit, DJ Quik and JasonMartin, RJMrLA and Chef G Cole, Big Sad 1900 and Baby Stone Gorillas, Big Tray Deee and Goldie Loc for Tha Eastsidaz, and of course, his DPGC click made a statement with their comeback album, "W.A.W.G."