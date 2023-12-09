Kurupt Happy with Snoop Dogg's Death Row Takeover, Royalty Payments

Play video content TMZ.com

Kurupt and DJ Battlecat are currently repping for two turfs -- Los Angeles will forever be their home base, but their focus is bringing electricity to their Las Vegas residency for Raider Nation!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the West Coast legends ahead of their rowdy festivities this week ... and this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings will be no exception.

The pair specialize in riling up fans during every Raiders home game inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with their "Black Hole" events.

Kurupt, Battlecat, and their Dogg Pound brother Daz Dillinger were also among the honored guests for 93.5 KDAY's 40th anniversary celebration where they performed several of their classic cuts.

Speaking of their hits, Kurupt tells us his royalty checks have been clearing without a hitch as of late!!!

Snoop Dogg, as you know, acquired Death Row in 2022 -- much to the annoyance of OG founder Suge Knight -- but, Kurupt says he was just gushing to Daz about how happy he is with their current situation. Gooses and ganders, people.

From Snoop's "Doggystyle" to 2Pac's "All Eyez On Me" to his own groundbreaking "Dogg Food" album, Kurupt has claims to many royaltie$$$ ... good thing it's panning out for him.

