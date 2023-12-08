DJ Quik Reminds Fans He Produced Classics For 2Pac, 50 Cent, YG and More

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Quik was honored as part of Los Angeles radio station KDay's 40th celebration last night -- and he made sure the audience could smell the flowers he was getting, reminding them of all the iconic tracks he's produced for other artists!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got this video of Quik performing Thursday night in L.A., where he put on a brave face for the crowd — he and his family buried his brother Gerald Ray earlier in the day -- but the original Bompton rapper explained why his late sibling would understand.

Quik had his son David Blake Jr. spin through a barrage of his personal hits, along with tracks he lent any bit of studio time to get 'em done -- 2Pac and Snoop Dogg's "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," Kendrick Lamar's "King Kunte" and 50 Cent's "If I Can't" ... to name just a handful of the classic he played.

He also showed love to YG's super platinum "My Hitta" single -- which Quik says he engineered and recorded but never officially got credit for doing it.

