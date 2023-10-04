DJ Quik Quit Twitter/X to Finish Album, Now 80 Percent Done

DJ Quik fans (and his haters) can no longer engage him on Twitter-turned-X -- the West Coast pioneer had to choose between the social media platform, and finishing his 10th album.

A source close to Quik’s camp tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the time away from X has been beneficial, and while he’s still on IG, he's also been nose-deep in his studio bag o' tricks and fans can expect layered instrumentation, like most Quik albums.

Quik announced the still-untitled project back in March, and kicked off the rollout with a new track … but soon began to make headlines for waging war on his timeline with rap and the lifestyle.

We’re told the album is around 80% done, and its vibe will become clear in November when Quik performs with a live band while transforming his “Quik’s Grooves” series to real life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If you remember, Quik’s been vocal about getting the same respect as his Compton counterpart Dr. Dre when it comes to their hip hop legacies.