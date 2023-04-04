Daz Dillinger Claims Suge Knight Coughed Up $2.5 Million Debt After Being Pressed

Daz Dillinger is offering up yet another Suge Knight horror story from Death Row Records' '90s era, but Tha Dogg Pound rapper happens to be the boogeyman in this tale ... claiming he once strong armed the bulky CEO straight outta $2.5 million!!!

Tha Dogg Pound, and the late Nate Dogg, contributed to the 1996 "Sunset Park" film soundtrack via the song "Just Doggin'" and Daz recalled during an interview with Home Grown Radio the payment still hadn't hit his bank account a year later.

With Tupac Shakur dead and the label's future in jeopardy, Daz says he needed to get what was owed and ran up in the Death Row Records office with Kurupt and Lil Malik Hershey Loc and "hemmed everyone" up until Suge arrived.

Daz says Suge knew he meant business once he saw the determination in his eyes ... and quickly wrote him the $2.5 million check for "Just Doggin.'" We're sure the screwdriver he admits to being armed with also played a significant role in persuasion!!!

Snoop Dogg recently acquired the rights to Death Row and released the catalog onto streaming services, so Daz's royalties should be secure.