Suge Knight Planning to Tell Life Story Via Biopic Series Like 'BMF'

Incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight is aiming to turn his drama-filled life story into a TV series that goes even deeper into his infamous timeline than anything the public already knows.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Suge and his brother, Brian Brown, are collaborating on a TV project that begins filming this summer.

We're told the series will have a similar feel to 50 Cent's hit show "BMF" ... with plenty of plot time allotted to tell Suge's pre-music industry backstory as a kid growing up in Compton who aspired to be a football coach.

Play video content

Suge, who's serving a 28-year sentence for the 2015 killing of Terry Carter, has plenty of time to oversee the project behind bars and we're told he's very hands-on in the process of selecting a director and actors ... especially when it comes to the Tupac Shakur role.

Our sources say Suge's putting acting chops above on-screen resemblance for whoever plays 'Pac, and they've gotta capture the icon's mannerisms and style too.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Times have changed tenfold since Suge went away ... Snoop Dogg has since acquired the rights to Death Row's catalog and distributed the music in a $1 billion initiative with Larry Jackson -- and Dr. Dre threw a party to celebrate 30 years of his "Chronic" classic's release.