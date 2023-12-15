Suge Knight Says Twitter, Facebook Accounts Are Fake, Denies Dissing Snoop

Suge Knight says he's got nothing to do with the recent string of social media posts drumming up Tupac conspiracy theories and old beefs with Snoop Dogg and Diddy … because he has no access to those accounts.

Suge tells TMZ Hip Hop ... someone is out to destroy his reputation by hacking into his Twitter and FB accounts. He says the hacker is attempting to come off as the real deal by posting clips from Suge's “Collect Call” podcast and old photos.

Play video content

The incarcerated music mogul says he has no issues standing on anything he's ever said, on the podcast or otherwise, but he can't condone the activity on the social accounts ... which created Daz Dillinger's current rift with Snoop.

Suge's currently serving a 28-year prison sentence and tells us the errant posts have caused him a ton of unnecessary stress -- and he wants Twitter and FB to boot the hacker.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He's adamant he wouldn't invite such negative energy to his situation, and says his only official account is his Instagram page.