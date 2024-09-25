Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Suge Knight Says Diddy Is Not Safe in Jail

NEGATIVE ENVIRONMENT
NEWSNATION

Suge Knight is warning Diddy ... he better watch his back in the can, because other inmates are likely plotting against him.

The former Death Row Records exec spoke with NewsNation's "CUOMO" from prison about his longtime rival, saying Diddy has a target on his back.

Suge says prison and jail are inherently dangerous environments for anyone -- famous or not -- and there are inmates in there who want to harm Diddy to make a name for themselves, or prove themselves.

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC ... long considered a notorious jail, with prisoners living in sickening conditions.

Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn prison sub
Getty

As we've told you ... Diddy's on suicide watch even though his lawyer says he's not suicidal -- but we're told that's merely a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates."

Still, Suge seems to think the extra sets of eyes might not be enough to keep Diddy safe ... but he says Diddy knows what he signed up for.

Suge's an expert on the subject ... dude's been in and out of prison and jail a lot over the past three decades ... currently serving out a 28-year sentence for manslaughter in a California State Prison -- so his warning carries weight.

