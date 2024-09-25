Suge Knight Says Diddy Is Not Safe in Jail

Play video content NEWSNATION

Suge Knight is warning Diddy ... he better watch his back in the can, because other inmates are likely plotting against him.

The former Death Row Records exec spoke with NewsNation's "CUOMO" from prison about his longtime rival, saying Diddy has a target on his back.

Suge says prison and jail are inherently dangerous environments for anyone -- famous or not -- and there are inmates in there who want to harm Diddy to make a name for themselves, or prove themselves.

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC ... long considered a notorious jail, with prisoners living in sickening conditions.

As we've told you ... Diddy's on suicide watch even though his lawyer says he's not suicidal -- but we're told that's merely a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates."

Still, Suge seems to think the extra sets of eyes might not be enough to keep Diddy safe ... but he says Diddy knows what he signed up for.