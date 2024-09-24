Diddy Rape Accuser Speaks Out After New Lawsuit, Live Stream With Gloria Allred

Play video content

Diddy is being sued for rape and now his latest accuser and her attorney, Gloria Allred, are speaking out against the music mogul ... and TMZ is live streaming.

Gloria and Diddy's newest accuser, Thalia Graves, are holding a press conference at 11:30 AM PT in Los Angeles in the wake of Graves' lawsuit against Diddy, where she alleges he violently raped her back in 2001 at the Bad Boy Records studio in New York City.

TMZ broke the story ... Graves claims she was 25 years old and dating one of Diddy's Bad Boy executives in '01 when Diddy lured her to his personal lounge and office and raped her on a pool table after slipping something in her drink that altered her consciousness.

In her suit, Graves also claimed Diddy's head of security raped her too ... and she says the sexual abuse was filmed with a handheld camera and later shown to her then-boyfriend and other men.

Gravies claims she's suffered from suicidal thoughts since the alleged rape ... and she says her wounds were reopened in November when she learned of the alleged tape's existence in the wake of Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy.