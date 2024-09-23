Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy White Party Photos Resurface In Wake of Arrest, Indictment

Diddy Look Back At White Parties ... Nudity and Champagne!!!

Inside The Diddy White Parties in '98 and '99
Getty/Alamy

Diddy's arrest and subsequent indictment are bringing a renewed look at some of his famous White Parties from back in the day in the Hamptons ... where the champagne flowed and women lost their tops.

Check out these images from Diddy's White Parties in 1998 and 1999, which he hosted over Labor Day Weekend in the Hamptons.

Alamy

Diddy's lording over the event from above in one striking image ... and spraying champagne on a couple of topless women in another shot.

Leonardo DiCaprio is smoking and sipping bubbly with Diddy in a couple images ... and other famous guests photographed include David Blaine, Chevy Chase, Regis Philbin and Vera Wang ... though there's nothing suggesting they were involved in anything nefarious.

Alamy

There's also a photo of a couple topless ladies pouring champagne in a man's mouth as they straddle him in a pool ... smack in the middle of the festivities.

Diddy even dressed up some female bartenders in angel outfits to serve champagne at one of the soirees ... and had men in white tuxedos passing out bubbly in another.

There's a renewed interest in all things Diddy now that he's been indicted on sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering charges ... his alleged "Freak Off" parties got a lot of play in the indictment, and his White Parties are interesting to look back on too.

