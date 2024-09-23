Diddy White Party Photos Resurface In Wake of Arrest, Indictment

Diddy's arrest and subsequent indictment are bringing a renewed look at some of his famous White Parties from back in the day in the Hamptons ... where the champagne flowed and women lost their tops.

Check out these images from Diddy's White Parties in 1998 and 1999, which he hosted over Labor Day Weekend in the Hamptons.

Diddy's lording over the event from above in one striking image ... and spraying champagne on a couple of topless women in another shot.

Leonardo DiCaprio is smoking and sipping bubbly with Diddy in a couple images ... and other famous guests photographed include David Blaine, Chevy Chase, Regis Philbin and Vera Wang ... though there's nothing suggesting they were involved in anything nefarious.

There's also a photo of a couple topless ladies pouring champagne in a man's mouth as they straddle him in a pool ... smack in the middle of the festivities.

Diddy even dressed up some female bartenders in angel outfits to serve champagne at one of the soirees ... and had men in white tuxedos passing out bubbly in another.

