Ashton Kutcher Grilled Over Diddy's Parties!! ... Resurfaced Interview

Ashton Kutcher's friendship with Diddy is raising eyebrows after an old interview clip resurfaced ... where the actor expertly dodged questions about attending the rapper's notorious parties.

The actor was asked by "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans back in 2019 if he had any wild stories from the bashes -- and he replied, "I’ve got a lot I can’t tell," before racking his brain for a safe story but ultimately coming up empty.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2019 First We Feast / Hot Ones

The only thing Ashton revealed about Diddy's get-togethers -- now under legal scrutiny after Diddy's arrest -- was, "Diddy party stories, man ... that was some weird memory lane thing."

So, Ashton stayed tight-lipped on the Diddy parties, but he did spill on how their friendship began. Diddy, intrigued by Ashton’s MTV show "Punk’d," made it clear he didn't want to be pranked -- and after that, the two hit it off, bonding over football during their hangout sessions.

The interview was from 5 years ago, and no word on where their friendship stands now. Ashton hasn’t publicly commented on Diddy’s legal drama, and there’s no indication he was involved in any of Diddy’s alleged illegal activities.