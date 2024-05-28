Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis' Mini-Me Kids' First Public Outing at WNBA Game

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took their tykes out for their first major event -- a debut of sorts -- and turns out the little ones are carbon copies of their parents!

Check out the rare public snaps of 9-year-old Wyatt and 7-year-old Dimitri ... who joined their A-list parents courtside over the weekend for the L.A. Sparks WNBA game against the Indiana Fever and their superstar rookie Caitlin Clark.

It's clear who the fam was rooting for ... Ashton rocked a University of Iowa hat -- a nod to the college he and Clark both attended -- while his look-alike son sported an Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt.

They had to be thrilled with the final score as Caitlin's Fever won 78-73.

Now, Mila and her mini-me Wyatt might not have been decked out in team merch, but let's be real ... their striking resemblance stole the show!

Caitlin Clark met up with Ashton Kutcher after our win in Los Angeles 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UKzT29q68h — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 25, 2024 @IndianaFever

Looks like the couple's got some real hoop fans on their hands if this viral clip of CC greeting them is anything to go by -- as you can see, Wyatt's got her hand over her mouth in disbelief as Caitlin comes over specifically to hug her and her kid bro.