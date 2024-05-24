Angel Reese Takes A Shot At Caitlin Clark In Now-Deleted Message

Angel Reese was ridin' high after an impressive win against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty on Thursday ... and the WNBA star decided to take a shot at Caitlin Clark -- before deleting it.

But, nothing gets by the internet!

The 6-foot-3 forward celebrated the statement win by tweeting ... "And that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight. #SKYTOWN."

The blunt message came after Chicago Sky handed the Liberty their first loss of the season ... and Reese -- the 7th overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft -- had 13 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Of course, it's clear Reese was throwin' shade at Clark ... as her Fever team is still winless at 0-5. Still, Caitlin's received a ton of adulation from everyone from LeBron James to Charles Barkley for her impact on the league. She's been credited with getting chartered flights for the women, too.

Play video content Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick

It seems Angel feels some type of way about what's been said.

Reese's message was up for several hours before she deleted it ... but not before fans took screengrabs.

"Jealousy is petty," one fan responded. "CC is the best thing to happen to the WNBA to date."

The "beef" between Reese and Clark started in 2023 during the college basketball National Championship game ... when Angel taunted Catlin with the John Cena 'You Can't See Me' wave.

However, it looked like things cooled down between the stars when they were seen smiling together at the WNBA Draft.