Charles Barkley Slams Caitlin Clark Critics ... 'Ya'll Petty!!!'

Charles Barkley unloaded on Caitlin Clark's detractors on Wednesday night ... calling them all "petty" -- while urging them to be grateful for everything she's already brought to the WNBA.

The Hall of Famer went on the rant during a segment on "NBA on TNT" ... after trolls -- including some who actually work in the W -- expressed displeasure with all the attention the Indiana Fever star has garnered through her first month in the league.

The Round Mound of Rebound's rant lasted about a minute -- and his message was loud and clear ... stop hating!!!

"Ya'll petty, girls," he said while sitting alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Draymond Green and Shaq on the set in Minnesota. "I expect men to be petty, because we're the most insecure group in the world. Ya'll should be thanking that girl for getting ya'll ass private charters. All the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes!"

ALSO in action tonight - @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7pm CST. Though fans won't be able to watch, #Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in market, come to the game...as we start the season off right ✅#12teams #theWismorethanoneplayer https://t.co/Wp5vwt8ucK — Cheryl Reeve (@LynxCoachReeve) May 3, 2024 @LynxCoachReeve

The vitriol toward Clark really kicked up after her 10-turnover debut against the Sun on May 14 ... but it's surrounded her even dating back to the preseason, when some players expressed displeasure with the coverage she got prior to even hitting the hardwood. One coach, Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeve, even complained.

"#theWismorethanoneplayer," she wrote on her X page.

Play video content Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick

But others, like LeBron James, have come to her defense ... with the Lakers star saying Clark is "the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA."

During his spiel, Barkley said he couldn't agree more with the King's sentiment.

"Ya'll girls," he said, "stop being petty. Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA."