Charles Barkley Trolled With Billboards After Galveston Diss

Charles Barkley's feud with Galveston, Texas is far from over -- the NBA legend was just targeted with a bunch of billboards throughout the city after dissing it on national television!!

As we previously reported, Chuck ruffled some feathers in the Queen City of the Gulf after claiming it had "dirty ass water" on TNT's "Inside the NBA" ... which prompted a response from the Visit Galveston tourism organization.

The back-and-forth didn't stop there ... 'cause now, a bunch of shots directed at the Round Mound of Rebound have started popping up all around the area -- and they ain't too nice.

Here are a few examples of the Outfront billboards:

"Hey Charles, come on down -- water's fine!" -- tame, but the message is clear (even if the water isn't).

"Our water is cleaner than your golf swing" -- this is starting to get personal.

"You've never turned down any of our great food." -- okay, now we're just fat-shaming at this point.

The billboards are signed, "Love, Galveston," but it's a mystery who actually funded the campaign.

Chuck has since apologized to Galveston native Tina Knowles for the disrespect to her hometown ... but that was mostly out of fear of getting backlash from Beyoncé's diehard fanbase, the Beyhive.